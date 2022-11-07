stmartinsheriffpatch
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office has announed the arrest of a 12-year-old St. Celcilia Junior High School boy who now faces four counts of terrorizing.

Sheriff Becket Breaux announced that on Oct. 3, threats were made on Instagram regarding Cecilia Sr. High School and Cecilia Jr. High School. The next day, subsequent threats of harm were made on Instagram against an employee with the St. Martin Parish Sheriffs Office and a Lafayette television station.



