The Southern Regional Mine Rescue Association held its 50th annual regional Mine Rescue Competition over the past week. It is the oldest and longest running regional Mine Rescue Competition in the nation.

Landon Olivier, team trainer for the Week’s Island Morton Salt Mine rescue team and vice president of the Southern Regional Mine Rescue Association, described mine rescue as a team of individuals made up of firefighters, emergency responders, ventilation experts and engineers that work on a mining site.







