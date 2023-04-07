The Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center Milk Fund provided 112 gallons of milk to 47 children in 20 families.
Executive Director John Indest said one of those families included a retired grandmother who is raising three grandsons.
“She is on a fixed retirement income and needs a little help from time to time making ends meet,” Indest said. “She was very happy to get eight gallons of milk in addition to the other help. Unfortunately we can only help a limited number families each month with milk at this time because more donations are needed for the Milk Fund.
The Milk Fund Program has operated for almost 45 years as a joint endeavor of the Daily Iberian and the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center.
Donations to the Milk Fund can be sent to the Daily Iberian or to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center. Memorial donations are also encouraged.
In addition to providing milk to children in March, the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center also provided clothing to 92 families, food to 169 families, and housing and/or utility assistance to 311 families.
The Center also provided clients with information on resources available in the community, guidance on saving money on utilities and good nutrition.
Donations to the utility and housing assistance program can be sent to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center at 432 Bank Ave., New Iberia LA 70560 or on-line through the website at www.dischdeclouetsocialservicecenter.org. School uniforms and other clothing, diapers, bedding, towels and household items can be dropped off at the Center Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
