In addition to providing milk to children in February, the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center also provided clothing to 57 families, food to 127 families, and housing and/or utility assistance to 264 families. But more help is needed.
The Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center provided 128 gallons of milk to 47 children in 21 families through its Milk Fund program.
“In February, the mother of four children, including a severely disabled seven-year-old, came to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center for help with a utility bill, clothing for her growing children and milk,” Executive Director John Indest said. “She is unable to work at this time because of the care needed for her seven-year-old, so she was happy to get 8 gallons of milk in addition to the other help.
"Unfortunately, we can only help a limited number of families each month with milk at this time because more donations are needed to the Milk Fund," Indest added.
The Milk Fund Program has operated for almost 45 years as a joint endeavor of the Daily Iberian and the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center.
Donations to the Milk Fund can be sent to the Daily Iberian or to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center. Memorial donations are also encouraged.
In addition to providing milk to children in February, the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center also provided clothing to 57 families, food to 127 families, and housing and/or utility assistance to 264 families.
The Center also provided clients with information on resources available in the community, guidance on saving money on utilities and good nutrition.