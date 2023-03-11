milk

In addition to providing milk to children in February, the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center also provided clothing to 57 families, food to 127 families, and housing and/or utility assistance to 264 families. But more help is needed.

The Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center provided 128 gallons of milk to 47 children in 21 families through its Milk Fund program.

“In February, the mother of four children, including a severely disabled seven-year-old, came to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center for help with a utility bill, clothing for her growing children and milk,” Executive Director John Indest said. “She is unable to work at this time because of the care needed for her seven-year-old, so she was happy to get 8 gallons of milk in addition to the other help.



Tags