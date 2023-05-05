The Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center provided 135 gallons of milk to 55 children in 20 families as part of the Milk Fund program.
Executive Director John Indest said those helped by the fund included a mother of three preteens who needed a little help with her water bill.
“The mom is doing a great job with the children,” Indest said. “She has them enrolled in after school tutoring, Bible studies and activities at a local church. These children use a lot of water and drink a lot of milk!”
“She is on a fixed income and is so grateful for the eight gallons of milk and the help with the water bill, as well as clothing for these growing children,” he added.
Indest said the social service center can unfortunately only help a limited number of families each month with milk because more donations are needed for the Milk Fund.
The Milk Fund Program has operated for almost 45 years as a joint endeavor of the Daily Iberian and the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center.
Donations to the Milk Fund can be sent to the Daily Iberian or to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center. Memorial donations are also encouraged.
In addition to providing milk to children in March, the Disch-DeClouetSocial Service Center also provided clothing to 73 families, food to 156families, and housing and/or utility assistance to 281 families.
The Center also provided clients with information on resources available in the community, guidance on saving money on utilities and helpful hints on good nutrition.
Donations to the utility and housing assistance program can be sent to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center at 432 Bank Ave., New Iberia LA 70560 or on-line through the website at
www.dischdeclouetsocialservicecenter.org. School uniforms and other clothing, diapers, bedding, towels and household items can be dropped off at the center Monday through Thursday at from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.