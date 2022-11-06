Blake Miguez
Buy Now

Blake Miguez's legislation, HB868, will create several training videos to aid Louisiana's law-abiding gun owners in the safe handling and usage of their firearms. 

 La. House of Representatives

Blake Miguez, Louisiana Representative for the 49th District, is no stranger to fighting for the second amendment rights of Louisiana’s citizens.

Recently, Miguez, who sits on the House Appropriations Committee, became aware of a problem regarding the fees collected for concealed carry permits by the Louisiana State Police and crafted legislation to direct those unused funds to the creation of firearm safety videos that cover a variety of topics.



Tags