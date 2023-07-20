State Representative Blake Miguez

It wasn’t quite the results they were hoping for, but this week’s veto override session can still be called a victory by Louisiana’s Republican legislators.

The main focus of the session was House Bill 648, otherwise known as the “Stop Harming Our Kids Act”, which aimed to add new guidelines and prohibitions for minors who wish to receive medical intervention to validate “a minor's perception of the minor's sex, if the minor's perception is inconsistent with the minor's sex.”



