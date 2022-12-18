There's a statement about the wonders of science and technology that still causes me to shake my head each time I think about it.
"The (smartphone) in your pocket has over 100,000 times the processing power of the computer that landed man on the moon 50 years ago," computer scientist Graham Kendall from the University of Nottingham explained in 2019.
This isn't the first time I had heard this astonishing fact and it probably didn't come from Kendall when I did hear it, but it highlights what an amazing accomplishment American scientists, engineers and astronomists pulled off sending our brave astronauts off to the moon and back.
The power of space flight rests in our hands and all we can do with it is watch wild and wacky TikTok videos and complain about the number of anonymous spam calls we get.
For some unknown reason to me, at the start of the pandemic, science became a dirty word. Somehow the best and brightest among us who power humanity into its future became villains and targets for abuse.
From the world of science came in record time a series of vaccines that could help prevent the spread of COVID and its rapid death rate, we should all be forever grateful. However, our appreciation has largely fallen short and our respect for the wonders of science and technology is in a dark space.
This week, from that dark space came a new beam of light set to power the world far into the future ... nuclear fusion has arrived.
Inside of California-based, U.S. government funded labs (let the skepticism begin!) has come an energy breakthrough that rivals the Sun.
Through the use of hydrogen, lasers, atoms and other particles beyond my comprehension, scientists have created a clean energy source that actually produces 20 percent more energy than it takes to create the energy.
From the Financial Times which first broke the story, "although many scientists believe fusion power stations are still decades away, the technology’s potential is hard to ignore. Fusion reactions emit no carbon, produce no long-lived radioactive waste and a small cup of the hydrogen fuel could theoretically power a house for hundreds of years."
If not for the whole "decades away" part, local power customers would be tempted to say, "take that, Cleco monthly bill, and deal with it!"
If you're still not grasping the size of the breakthrough, this quote from Rep. Don Breyer more eloquently provides greater clarity. “Fusion has the potential to lift more citizens of the world out of poverty than anything since the invention of fire.”
Science has always represented change and change for many people represents discomfort and with it fear. However, many of the same people who fear change languish in the comforts of it. Cars replacing horses, plumbing replacing well water, ovens and microwaves replacing fire. Science has made the world far more efficient, safer and healthier.
I have lately come to the conclusion that there are two federal funding necessities in our country - defense (which always passes with little debate) and infrastructure (which used to pass with little debate). Breakthroughs in science in the last three years throws my support towards a third funding necessity, continued research and development in the areas of science, healthcare and technology.
Embrace the promise of change that science brings to the world because as proven by nuclear fusion, the return on investment is almost incalculable.
