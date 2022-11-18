cartoon
Political pundits have a lot of “today’s hot topic” opinions to share, but I’m not so sure about their long term memory skills, especially how it relates to Donald Trump and his unprecedented run during the 2016 election season.

I bring this up following a series of polls commissioned by the conservative Club For Growth immediately following the midterms showing the former president down by double digits to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in Iowa, New Hampshire, Florida and Georgia. The timing of the polls is not at all suspicious, the Club For Growth wants to strike while the iron is hot following the midterms elections proving the GOP nationwide performance to be less than anticipated ... in some circles, far less than anticipated.



