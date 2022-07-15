The Iberia Parish Council approved budgeting funds for a memorial plaque dedicated to former Iberia Parish Councilman Marty Trahan and Wednesday’s regular meeting.
The plaque, which will cost $1,535 from the parish general fund, will honor the former parish councilman who died in May due to health complications. Trahan served on the Iberia Parish Council since 2012.
Councilman Brian Napier said that although some were worried about whether the memorial piece would be approved by the council, every member was in full agreement for paying for the gesture.
“The family is very appreciative of everything we’re doing to honor Marty and we all miss him and with the family well.”
Trahan’s seat was recently filled by former chief administrative officer Scott Saunier, who was appointed to the position in an interim capacity until an election can be held to find a full-time replacement for Trahan on the council. The resolution received a unanimous second from the council.
In other business, the parish council approved appropriating $3,260 from the general fund in order to provide additional travel funding necessary for employees at the Registrar of Voters Office to maintain their CERA (Certified Election Registration Administrator) certifications.
Napier said that although he does not normally support council travel resolutions, he would be supporting this resolution due to the nature of the funding and trip.
“When I supported this in committee a couple of my colleagues questioned me about that,” he said. “I don’t want to seem like a hypocrite so I called Ms. (Kristie) Blanchard to get a full explanation of what they were doing.”
“This is for certification and additional learning for full-time employees in the registrar’s office,” he added. “So that’s why I’m supporting this and not council travel.”
The council also approved a resolution appointing Crystal Arceneaux to the 16th Judicial District Youth and Planning Board. Arceneaux will represent the education side of the Youth and Planning Board and will be filling the vacancy left by Darlene French.
Terry LeBlanc was also appointed to serve on the Waterworks District No. 3 Board to replace a vacancy left by the resignation of Lisa Migues. The term will expire in August of 2026.