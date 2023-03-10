Medicaid renewal process begins now for April eligibility STAFF REPORTS Mar 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Medicaid members will need to update their contact information in order to receive additional steps for renewing coverage. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Mary Parish government and the state department of health are working to make medicaid recipients aware of changes coming to the program starting next month.In March 2020, Louisiana Medicaid changed some of its eligibility rules in response to the federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE). Thisincluded stopping closures for most Medicaid members.The recent passage of the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act ends this continuous Medicaid coverage. Medicaid members will need to update theircontact information in order to receive additional steps for renewing coverage.In order to keep your contact information up to date, including your address, phone number, cell phone number and email. Medicaid recipients canchoose a number of methods to update their information:• Online at mymedicaid.la.gov• By email at mymedicaid@la.gov• By calling Louisiana Medicaid toll-free at 1-888-342-6207,• By calling your health plan (your plan’s number is on your insurance card)If you are on Medicaid and get a letter in the mail, you should then follow the instructions and respond to Medicaid.St. Mary Parish government warns that Medicaid members who do not respond to renewal letters or requests for information risk losing their coverage, even if they are eligible. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian March 10, 2023 11 hrs ago Most Popular NIPD investigating major crash on Admiral Doyle Seven-pound bass gives Davises day to remember on Fausse Pointe HORROR ON THE BAYOU: Local actor makes his mark on Acadiana's indie film industry BREAKING: NISH advance to LHSAA basketball finals for first time in school history History in the making: Yellow Jackets return to Top-28 after 24 years Catholic High's Cinderella run ends with semifinal loss to Calvary Yellow Jackets hit the road after exciting send-off ceremony Fredieu gives a flip as right bites carry him, son to ‘Legend’ status First Horizon Bank honored by New Iberia Garden Club Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office looking for missing man Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit