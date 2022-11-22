roads
Mayor Freddie DeCourt will be heading out to the front of City Hall at the end of the month to hear from voters on how to solve the city's road problems. 

 THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES/THE DAILY IBERIAN

After a bid to establish a road program for New Iberia was barely turned down by the voters on Nov. 8, Mayor Freddie DeCourt is coming up with a unique way to hear out his constituents.

DeCourt said he is dragging his desk out to the front of New Iberia City Hall to hear from the voters of New Iberia on how to solve the city’s road problems.



