veto
Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. vetoed an ordinance passed by the Jeanerette Board of Aldermen. The ordinance would have changed the language of the city's charter to say police officers report to the police chief instead of the mayor. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN/THE DAILY IBERIAN

Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. vetoed an ordinance amending language in the city’s charter that would have more explicitly put Jeanerette police officers under the purview of the police chief.

In a prepared statement announcing the veto, Bourgeois said the city has operated under a special charter since 1910 that clearly outlines the rights, powers and privileges that the mayor as the chief executive officer of the city has vested in the position.



