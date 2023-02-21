Mayor Freddie DeCourt vetoed an ordinance approving the franchise agreement between the City of New Iberia and Cleco for a 25-year renewal after citing failures by Cleco to hold up to parts of the agreement that were discussed when the ordinance was passed.
DeCourt signed the veto in his office on Monday afternoon.
According to the veto, parts of the discussion held on Feb. 7 by the New Iberia City Council and Cleco representative Willie Bergeron involved requiring Cleco to make certain commitments to the city in binding written form, which the company failed to do.
“While the ordinance was not made expressly contingent on these commitments, I believe that myself and the City Council understood that the commitments were material to the decision to approve the ordinance.
Although Cleco was willing to accommodate almost all of the concerns brought up at that meeting, a commitment to convert 200 utility pole lights to LED was unable to manifest during the course of negotiations.
“Right now we’re back at square one,” DeCourt said this week.
Utility pole lighting was one of the main concerns brought up by several members of the council and consisted of several areas including Cleco employees regularly patrolling for lights that needed to be replaced as well as the eventual conversion to LED lighting, which is more cost prohibitive.
“I believe that after further effort we will be able to reach an agreement on terms with Cleco but given the discussions that took place at the February 7 meeting I think that I have no choice but to veto the ordinance,” DeCourt said in the veto document.
The mayor said Tuesday that he is continuing to have meetings with Cleco representatives, and with the veto of the ordinance another agreement will ultimately come before the New Iberia City Council to be voted on once a new consensus is reached between the two parties.