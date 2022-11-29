Mayor Freddie DeCourt pulled out his desk from City Hall to the edge of Main Street Tuesday morning to invite any interested local residents to have a chat with him about the Nov. 8 election and a failed proposition to create a funding source for a road tax.
A traffic sign on Main Street in New Iberia isn’t warning about construction work or detours, it’s inviting local residents to have a talk with Mayor Freddie DeCourt on the sidewalk of the Iberia Parish Library.
DeCourt pulled out his desk from City Hall to the edge of Main Street Tuesday morning to invite any interested local residents to have a chat with him about the Nov. 8 election and a failed proposition to create a funding source for a road tax.
“It’s going pretty good,” DeCourt said early Tuesday. “We had a couple of different people come down so far.”
The unique invitation comes after a narrow defeat of a proposition DeCourt had spent months championing to rededicate a millage currently going to sewer debt and instead using it to provide funding for road work and maintenance.
If the proposition had passed, the city would have been able to use $750,000 for 20 years total. DeCourt said earlier this month voter confusion about the wording of the proposition could have played into the negative votes but bringing his desk straight to downtown New Iberia was a way to better understand and hear solutions about the city’s road problems.
A few interested New Iberia residents were already talking to the mayor by Tuesday asking DeCourt about everything from road traffic to zoning problems along with the proposition.
The mayor will continue to be out in front of City Hall Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon each day. By the end of the week the mayor hopes to have received input from the public about the road issue.
“It’s been fun so far,” DeCourt said. “We’re just getting started.”