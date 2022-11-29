mayor
Mayor Freddie DeCourt pulled out his desk from City Hall to the edge of Main Street Tuesday morning to invite any interested local residents to have a chat with him about the Nov. 8 election and a failed proposition to create a funding source for a road tax.

A traffic sign on Main Street in New Iberia isn’t warning about construction work or detours, it’s inviting local residents to have a talk with Mayor Freddie DeCourt on the sidewalk of the Iberia Parish Library.

