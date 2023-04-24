road

It was by a slim margin that New Iberia voters rejected a proposition to provide stable city funding for road maintenance last year, and it seems Mayor Freddie DeCourt and the New Iberia City Council are willing to give the idea one more try.

The mayor and council will be meeting Tuesday in a special meeting to discuss options for a proposition to be placed on the Oct. 14 ballot for a millage renewal that would be rededicated to fund road repairs.



Tags