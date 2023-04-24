It was by a slim margin that New Iberia voters rejected a proposition to provide stable city funding for road maintenance last year, and it seems Mayor Freddie DeCourt and the New Iberia City Council are willing to give the idea one more try.
The mayor and council will be meeting Tuesday in a special meeting to discuss options for a proposition to be placed on the Oct. 14 ballot for a millage renewal that would be rededicated to fund road repairs.
During last year’s election, DeCourt’s plan would have provided $750,000 for 20 years. The city has currently been operating a $10 million bond to overlay and repair some of the worst roads in New Iberia, and the mayor said the millage rededication would be able to keep those roads maintained once the bond fund is used up.
However, the proposition failed by a mere 133 votes. DeCourt took the initiative late last year to take the issue straight to local residents by moving his desk to the front of Main Street where any local resident could ask him questions about the issue.
During last Tuesday’s council meeting, the council approved a measure to supply funds for educating the public about the ballot item.
“We are agreeing to go back out and try for our road millage one last time,” DeCourt said. “We narrowly missed it by 133 votes. “When we go back I think more education in our community is needed, it will not increase our tax burden.”
Following a discussion at Tuesday’s upcoming meeting, the council will vote on a resolution on May 2 to officially call a new election for the issue.