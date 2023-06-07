Alongside generous donations from Roger Houston Ogden, the Hilliard Art Museum seeks funding for renovations of the historic A. Hays Town Center.

This campaign, dubbed "More Than a Museum" already raised 75% of its $1.5 million goal. In addition to the recent $200,000 donation from Ogden, he's offered to match every donation up to an additional $200,000.







Reporter/Paginator

Aidan Milford is a 22 year-old ULL graduate from Slidell, LA. He is passionate about Louisiana's natural beauty and its preservation. Beyond writing, Aidan enjoys writing music and producing short films.

