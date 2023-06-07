Alongside generous donations from Roger Houston Ogden, the Hilliard Art Museum seeks funding for renovations of the historic A. Hays Town Center.
This campaign, dubbed "More Than a Museum" already raised 75% of its $1.5 million goal. In addition to the recent $200,000 donation from Ogden, he's offered to match every donation up to an additional $200,000.
“A. Hays Town is among the most important architects of the 20th century expressing the essence of historic South Louisiana architecture,” Ogden said. “The Town building at UL’s Hilliard Art Museum is an iconic example of his work. Complemented by the adjacent contemporary building designed by Eskew Dumez Ripple, the building is a treasure for the University and for Lafayette.”
The A. Hays Town Center is a unique building with an interesting history.
Built in 1967, and opening to the public in 1968, the building is based on the Hermitage plantation.
Town was an expert in reusing material, and that extends to the Town Center. Town utilized bricks and the staircase from the Old Martin Hall in its construction.
This practice extended even to the pink-tinged "paint" hue produced through mixing brick dust into the outer sealing coat.
Hilliard Art Museum Director LouAnne Greenwald said Eskew+Dumez+Ripple, is the firm that designed the current Paul and Lulu Hilliard Art Museum.
Greenwald said Kevin Gossen, an architect with over 30 years of experience is an expert in expanding on and preserving architecture and will work on A. Hays Town.
“We realized there’s a preservation aspect to it. This is a historical landmark! We need to work with an architect that's really gonna understand and respect it. So that’s when we brought on Kevin Gossen,” Greenwald said.
Through his years of study and personal interaction, Gossen developed a thorough understanding of Town's projects, and said Town influenced him extensively. As a child, he even visited Town's job sites.
"My father was an architect, but Mr. Town had more influence over me than any other architect. There was always a Hays Town house being built in the city. As a young boy, in the summers I'd get on my bicycle and ride to the job sites and kind of hang out," Gossen continued, "All of his homes possess a fine line between elegance and comfort. His homes are very conducive to family living but there's an elegance about them and a timeless fashion."
Gossen planned extensive changes to the space that includes a downstairs café, a full kitchen, classrooms, a gathering space and an additional 4300 square feet of programmable outdoor education space
The Hilliard set aside a major portion of funding for renovations that provide accessibility, in line with the initial goal of the project.
Currently, both the bathrooms and the elevator aren’t compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Initial renovations will address both issues.
These renovations give students and community members new opportunities to interact with the museum and its programming. Unlike the museum, which closes at 5, the café and gathering spaces may stay open much later, according to Greenwald.
According to Gossen, everything touching the building will stay as Town intended. Therefore, he plans to leave the architecture of the three historically accurate formal parlors untouched but update the spaces with modern furnishings and freestanding additions.
“We can have a bar there but it’s gonna be freestanding and somewhat more modern, but it’s not connected to anything to where the building itself is original. We’re breathing some fresh aesthetics and youth for somewhat of a contrast,” Gossen said.
Classrooms equipped with sinks and countertops are replacing the second floor board room.
Along with the programmable space these classrooms offer teachers, mentors and organization leaders an opportunity to engage with the museum as an education space.
The new event space and refurbished kitchen opens the museum to private event rentals that could provide a sustainable source of income for the museum.
While renovating the elevator, Gossen plans to add an additional stop to the third floor, effectively opening the 1500 square feet space as storage, further adding value as an event venue.
Gossen identified total restoration as a long-term goal, so secondary renovations may see light sometime in the future.
These include reintroducing several pieces of architecture that were changed post-construction that don't accurately reflect Town’s vision. Chief among them are applying the light pink “paint” of the original facade, replacing the shingle roof with an original slate roof, and installing ADA compliant french doors.
“We are hoping and thinking that it’s going to become a destination spot for people to go have a nice lunch, sit on the balconies, sit inside in these nice rooms, and while they're there hopefully they wanna go to the museum out of convenience. They will compliment each other," Gossen said.
Although many know Gossen and his firm through their work with Town's projects and various residential projects, they have extensive experience producing contemporary structures like the Episcopal School of Acadiana’s Resource Center.
Gossen said he's grateful to The Hilliard and the public for funding and pushing the use of this piece of South Louisiana history. Town's architecture is a staple in Louisiana, and especially Lafayette.
"I'm so happy that the university not only admires but recognizes his contribution to our unique area.” Gossen continued, “This is a tribute to him as you would take care of someone that you love's grave, we want to do the same with his work."