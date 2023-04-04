Progress for a new marina behind the New Iberia Civic Center is finally coming along after years of deliberations about the project.
Construction work is currently in progress for the three-phase project that will provide a huge amount of access for recreational boaters along the Bayou Teche.
The City of New Iberia received more than $200,000 in federal bunds back in 2020 as part of a U.S. Department of the Interior Fish and Wildlife grant for the project. The grant funds helped secure the second phase of the project to construct 512 feet of mooring docks to be used by transient boaters.
The docks include four boat slips, with the ultimate goal of the project being to have a safe docking facility with access to shore power, Wi-Fi and potable water.
The marina will provide easy access for boaters to get to downtown New Iberia, and has been undertaken with other bayou access projects that include Felicite’s Landing, which is slated to be located up the bayou near Bouligny Plaza and a kayak launch that has been completed near Duperier Avenue.
A CVA pump out station will also be constructed thanks to a grant that was awarded in 2019 thanks to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries through the Sport Fish Restoration Wallop-Breaux program. The CVA system will be designed to substantially reduce water pollution in the bayou and improve water quality.
All of the projects are being undertaken with the hope for more boaters to have access to New Iberia through the Bayou Teche, which runs through the center of the city and has access to some of the busiest parts of New Iberia.