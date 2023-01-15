The Teche Area is gearing up for multiple Mardi Gras parades to take place next month, starting with New Iberia’s Bayou Mardi Gras Parade on Feb. 3.
The parade, which annually takes place in downtown New Iberia, is the largest Iberia Parish Mardi Gras parade and features floats, marching bands, dancing teams music as part of the holiday festivities.
The parade is organized by the Bayou Mardi Gras Association, a collection of local residents who sought to revive a Mardi Gras parade in New Iberia in 2017 following the end of the Andalusia Parade.
The parade route traditionally starts at Ann and Main Streets and eventually ends at New Iberia City Park.
Along with the many float teams taking part in the event, the parade will also feature visiting royalty, marching bands and dance teams in the parade procession.
Also taking place in Iberia Parish is the Krewe of Ezana Parade in February, which was recently announced to take place on Feb. 12.
The parade has been run by the Krewe of Ezana in Jeanerette for more than 30 years and runs through Main Street in Jeanerette.
Roads in downtown Jeanerette will be closed between noon and 7 p.m. for the Mardi Gras to roll and after-parade partying to take place.
On Feb. 18, the Baldwin and Cypremort Point Mardi Gras parades will be taking place on the same day. Both will be starting at 1 p.m.
The Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade will be held the next day on Feb. 19, starting at 2 p.m.
On Feb. 21, Mardi Gras Day, the Franklin Mardi Gras Parade will be held in St. Mary Parish starting at 1 p.m. The parade will begin at Franklin Senior High School and roll through downtown Franklin.
The Loreauville Mardi Gras Parade will also take place on Mardi Gras Day starting at 2 p.m.