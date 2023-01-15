parades

Several Mardi Gras parades are slated to take place next month in Iberia and St. Mary parishes. 

The Teche Area is gearing up for multiple Mardi Gras parades to take place next month, starting with New Iberia’s Bayou Mardi Gras Parade on Feb. 3.

The parade, which annually takes place in downtown New Iberia, is the largest Iberia Parish Mardi Gras parade and features floats, marching bands, dancing teams music as part of the holiday festivities.



