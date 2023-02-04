The smiles and cheers from the crowd made the hours of designing unique floats worth it as the Bayou Mardi Gras Association Parade took place Friday night.
It was one of those "how can you top it" parades as residents from all around Acadiana attended the parade that kicks off the Mardi Gras season.
Organizer Mike Wattigny said it was one of the largest one yet with 24 floats.
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero wasn't in a float, he was down on the streets participating in dance-off competition with kids and handing out different colorful Mardi Gras lights for the kids.
The parade took place on Main Street and rolled all the way through downtown New Iberia. The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade was once again the largest in the Teche Area, and the first of the year to kick off the Mardi Gras parade season.
Leading the parade this year was University of Louisiana head football coach Michael Desormeaux.
Desormeaux is the 27th heath coach for Ragin’ Cajun football and is a graduate of Catholic High School and UL Lafayette.
Along with a litany of local school marching bands, the parade also featured the Fat City Drum Corps from New Orleans.
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.