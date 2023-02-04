The smiles and cheers from the crowd made the hours of designing unique floats worth it as the Bayou Mardi Gras Association Parade took place Friday night.

It was one of those "how can you top it" parades as residents from all around Acadiana attended the parade that kicks off the Mardi Gras season.



