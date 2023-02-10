A nearly 10-year manslaughter case langishing in the courts has finally come to a close.
District Attorney Bo Duhé, who serves Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes, announced earlier this week that Chrystal Clues pled guilty to manslaughter before Judge Keith R.J. Comeaux and on Wednesday, Judge Comeaux sentenced Clues to 21 years of hard labor for the crime.
There had been a lengthy delay in sentencing as a result of litigation, according to the District Attorney's office.
On Dec. 29, 2013, Chrystal Clues shot and killed her husband, Kendall Alexander. Clues, a former St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputy, claimed that Alexander had attacked her and that she shot him in self-defense. However, the law enforcement investigation revealed significant discrepancies in Clues’ claims.
The investigation revealed that Alexander had gotten off the phone immediately before he was shot; there were no signs of a struggle in the apartment; and Alexander had been shot at least six times in the back.
Prior to Alexander's death, he and Clues had a volatile relationship with multiple reports of domestic abuse. In August 2014, she was arraigned in his shooting death. The case was set for trial and continued multiple times before being assigned to Comeaux in 2018, according to court filings.
“The road was long, but Kendall Alexander’s family has been unwavering in their commitment to seeing that justice was done in this case," Duhé said. "I appreciate Judge Comeaux hearing the evidence and reaching a fair and just sentence.”
The investigation was handled by Louisiana State Police with scientific analysis by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. Assistant District Attorneys W. Claire Howington and Brady Holtzclaw prosecuted the sentencing.