Former St. Martin Sheriff Deputy Chrystal Clues was sentenced to 21 years hard labor for the killing of her husband, Kendall Alexander, on Dec. 29, 2013.

A nearly 10-year manslaughter case langishing in the courts has finally come to a close.

District Attorney Bo Duhé, who serves Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes, announced earlier this week that Chrystal Clues pled guilty to manslaughter before Judge Keith R.J. Comeaux and on Wednesday, Judge Comeaux sentenced Clues to 21 years of hard labor for the crime.



