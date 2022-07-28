Sen. Joe Manchin Makes A Statement On Reconciliation Bill
Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) makes a statement in the Senate TV Studio on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (file photo)

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck an agreement Wednesday for a Democrats-only reconciliation package that would allow negotiations on some Medicare prescription drugs, end corporate tax loopholes and address climate change as well as invest in energy projects.

President Joe Biden in a statement on Wednesday night offered his support as well, saying the deal will fight inflation and lower costs for American families.



