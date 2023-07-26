featured Man murdered at local hotel identified BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Jul 26, 2023 Jul 26, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email One man charged with murder after shooting. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The identify of the man killed Tuesday at the Southern Comfort Inn and Suites has been released by the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office. Ernest Bernard, 34, of Lafayette, died following life-saving attempts from Acadian Ambulance were made at the inn on Tuesday. Jasiah Lewis was charged with second degree murder and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail after Lewis’ mother turned him in to authorities at the New Iberia Police Department.According to the New Iberia Police Department, officers of the Uniformed Patrol Division responded to the 900 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive in reference to a complaint of shots fired.Upon responding to the scene, officers located the body of Bernard on the balcony with a gunshot wound. Acadian Ambulance arrived on scene and attempted life-saving methods on Bernard but was unsuccessful. Bernard died on scene. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Police Law Medicine Hospitality Facilities Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular A real throwback: Bambino’s Burgers to open in October Man murdered at local hotel identified Emmy nomination for New Iberia Cinematographer Natalie Kingston Over $10 million in new homes, additions during June in Iberia Parish, see the locations: Body discovered in New Iberia NIPD investigating shooting at motel along Admiral Doyle Drive, one dead New Iberia resident killed in Vermilion crash M. Sinitiere pulls in key kicker 15 minutes before the weigh-in Free backpacks for all kids filled with supplies, snacks on Aug. 5 New Iberia Garden Club's July Garden of the Month Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit