Man identified from fatal porch shooting in New Iberia Saturday

Aug 21, 2023

The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office has identified the person found shot to death on a porch in New Iberia Saturday.

Drapper Anthony, 44, of Lafayette, died at the scene.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 900 block of Orange Grove Block at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday for the shooting.

IPSO deputies discovered the body of a deceased male on the back porch of the home.

IPSO's Bureau of Investigations detectives are handling the case.