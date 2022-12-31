On Nov. 13, four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered and the case became national interest, leading to 19,000 tips.
On Friday, a man who was a doctorate student in criminal justice and criminology just 10 miles away in the state of Washington was being held in Pennsylvania.
Moscow, Idaho police said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, is being held for extradition Pennsylvania near the Poconos for four counts first-degree murder and felony burglary.
The college students found deceased in their apartment were Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21.
Moscow, Idaho, Police Chief James Fry said "this was a very complex and extensive case."
During a press conference Friday, Fry said, "These murders have shaken our community and no arrest will ever bring back these young students. However, we do believe justice will be found through the criminal justice process."
The 19,000 tips led to 300 interviews, Fry said.
"To recap this case, on the evening of Nov. 12, Kaylee and Mattison arrived home at about 1:56 a.m. after visiting a local bar and street vendor. Ethan and Xana were at the Sigma Chi house before arriving home around 1:45 a.m.," Fry said. "The two surviving roommates had also been in the community and arrived home around 1 a.m.
"At 11:58 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting an unconscious person," Fry continued. "Autopsies were conducted and the coroner confirmed the victims' identities and cause, manner of death as homicide by stabbing. Some had defensive wounds and each had been stabbed multiple times."
During the press conference, Fry said police are looking for the murder weapon. They did locate the white Hyundai Elantra that was being looked for.
Fry said until Kohberger is in Idaho, police and prosecutors can not release information. However, he stressed the investigation is not over. He also said while there are not other suspects, residents should always be vigilant in the small college town.
Here is what happened:
Nov. 12, 2022
At 8:57 p.m., Kaylee Goncalves was on social media, as she posted on Instagram.
At 10 p.m. Goncalves and Maddie Mogen were at a bar, Corner Club in downtown Moscow until 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 13.
Nov. 13, 2022
Fry said at 1 a.m., the "two surviving roommates returned home." They were out, but not with the four who were killed.
1:40 a.m, a security camera showed Goncalves and Mogen at the food truck "Grub Truck."
At 1:45 a.m., Fry said Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle returned to the apartment. they had been at the fraternity, the Sigma Chi house.
At 1:56 a.m. Goncalves and Mogen got home, driven by friends police believe.
Police records said between 2:26 a.m. and 2:52 a.m., Goncalves and Mogen called someone who did not answer. During the investigation the male they were calling was not a suspect as he was Goncalves' ex-boyfriend.
At 11:30 a.m., the surviving roommates thought one of the victims was passed out and unable to wake up. They called some friends for help.
At 11:58 a.m., they called 911 from a cell phone for an ambulance for an unconscious person. Call made from one of surviving roommates’ phones inside residence.
When police arrived, they located two decreased on the second floor of the apartment and two on the third floor.
Nov. 14, 2022
Moscow Police said Kaylee Goncalves was from Rathdrum, Idaho, Madison Mogen was from from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Ethan Chapin was from from Conway, Washington and Xana Kernodle was from Avondale, Arizona.
In December, Moscow Police said they were looking for a white Hyundai Elantra, from 2011 to 2013 an the person in the vehicle may have "critical information to share."
Dec. 30
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody at his parents' house in a gated community, Indian Mountain Lake in Albrightsville, Pa. The FBI assisted local police.
What's next
Kohberger was arraigned and is being held without bail. He has another court appearance on Tuesday and then is expected to be taken to Idaho for another court appearance.
The arrest affidavit: