featured Man arrested after taking family hostage in Lydia BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Aug 25, 2023 Aug 25, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Alex Picou was arrested Thursday after taking his wife, 4-year-old and 6-year-old children hostage. SUBMITTED THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man was arrested by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office after taking his wife and two children hostage in Lydia Thursday night.Alex Anthony, Picou, 25, was arrested by the sheriff’s office after the SWAT teams from the IPSO, New Iberia Police Department and Lafayette Police Department entered the residence.Deputies initially responded to Leona Street in Lydia to a report of a man threatening a neighbor with a firearm.Upon arrival, deputies arrived at the location and several attempts were made to speak with the suspect. The suspect would not answer the door, according to the IPSO.Later that evening, a call was received from the mother of the suspect who said the suspect was holding a female hostage along with their 4-year-old and 6-year-old children.IPSO SWAT was dispatched to the scene and entry was made into the residence with the help of the New Iberia Police Department and Lafayette Police Department SWAT teams.Picou was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and child endangerment/domestic abuse battery simple assault. Additional charges are pending.It was also learned by deputies that Picou had a warrant out of Lafourche Parish for aggravated assault with a firearm. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Police Criminal Law Law Security And Public Safety Job Market Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular TWO VIDEOS: Train crashes into tractor-trailer in New Iberia with injuries BREAKING: Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office detective saved semi driver moments before train impact Body found on back porch ‘It's the food that your grandmother cooked,’ Boolin’s House of Flavor in New Iberia taste like home Man identified from fatal porch shooting in New Iberia Saturday PHOTO GALLERY: Train derailment in New Iberia; clean up, moment of impact and videos Riser signs major deal with Port of Iberia Man arrested after taking family hostage in Lydia Twenty rail cars and two locomotives derailed in Monday incident After Romero’s shrimp boat sinks in high seas, he takes on Gulf to live Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit