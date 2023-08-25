hostage

Alex Picou was arrested Thursday after taking his wife, 4-year-old and 6-year-old children hostage. 

A man was arrested by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office after taking his wife and two children hostage in Lydia Thursday night.

Alex Anthony, Picou, 25, was arrested by the sheriff’s office after the SWAT teams from the IPSO, New Iberia Police Department and Lafayette Police Department entered the residence.



