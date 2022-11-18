Iberia Medical Center has received an “A” grade for the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. This prestigious national distinction recognizes IMC as among the top in the nation in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors in the hospital.
Iberia Medical Center has received an “A” grade for the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. This prestigious national distinction, announced on Wednesday, recognizes Iberia Medical Center as among the top in the nation in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors in the hospital.
“This ‘A’ grade designation places Iberia Medical Center in an elite group at the state and national level. This ‘A’ rating validates that IMC is focused on driving improvements in care delivery and patient satisfaction every day. Our clinical leaders routinely review our patient care processes and compare our data to nationally recognized benchmarks and best practices, said Dionne Viator, CEO of Iberia Medical Center. "This rating recognizes our hospital’s unrelenting commitment to placing safety at the forefront of our patients’ care. Nothing is more important to us than offering our patients trusted care in a safe environment.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents,
injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
“It truly takes a team effort to make patient safety possible to protect our patients from preventable errors, injuries, and infections," Viator said. "A recognition that can be attributed in part to our team’s ability to recognize and meet the changing needs of our patients through our quality initiatives and programs."
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.
Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“As we continue to navigate an ever-changing and complex healthcare industry, I thank the dedicated hospital staff, physicians and leadership at Iberia Medical Center for a commitment to patient safety, every day,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire healthcare workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”
Earlier this year, IMC was also recognized by the state Department of Health and the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative for achieving Birth Ready Designation, part of an initiative for the LDH Business Plan that includes a focus on improving maternal health and outcomes from pregnancy through childhood.
To see Iberia Medical Center’s full grade details and other hospitals in Acadiana and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.