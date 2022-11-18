imcimage
 File photo

Iberia Medical Center has received an “A” grade for the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. This prestigious national distinction, announced on Wednesday, recognizes Iberia Medical Center as among the top in the nation in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors in the hospital.

“This ‘A’ grade designation places Iberia Medical Center in an elite group at the state and national level. This ‘A’ rating validates that IMC is focused on driving improvements in care delivery and patient satisfaction every day. Our clinical leaders routinely review our patient care processes and compare our data to nationally recognized benchmarks and best practices, said Dionne Viator, CEO of Iberia Medical Center. "This rating recognizes our hospital’s unrelenting commitment to placing safety at the forefront of our patients’ care. Nothing is more important to us than offering our patients trusted care in a safe environment.”



