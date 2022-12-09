featured top story Major Change: Eastbound 90 entrance ramps to close until May STAFF REPORTS Dec 9, 2022 Dec 9, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Work on U.S. 90 through New Iberia is about to provide a major change for Iberia Parish motorists until next May.The U.S. 90 Eastbound entrance ramps at Lewis and Center Streets as well as Avery Island Road will be closed beginning Saturday, Dec. 17 at a.m. until Monday, May 1, weather permitting.In yet another separate press release from the state transportation department, it was announced that the exit ramp off of Eastbound U.S. 90 at Lewis Street will also be closed until May.The closures are necessary for the reconstruction of U.S. 90 Eastbound.Detours will be posted that consist of routing traffic on all affected roadways. Traffic will be able to access the U.S. 90 Eastbound entrance ramp at LA 83 (Weeks Island Road).There is already a 10-foot lane restriction on all oversized loads on U.S. 90 East and Westbound from LA 14 (Center Street) to LA 83 (Weeks Island Road).Emergency Vehicles will not have access through the entire area.DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ramp Traffic Fleet Highway Transports Entrance La Detour Restriction Lane Road Avery Island May Weather See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian December 9, 2022 19 hrs ago Most Popular Top-prospect Broussard shocks recruiting world with commitment to Memphis Identity released of home invader shot to death by resident Breaking: Two now jailed for Thanksgiving-eve murder in New Iberia, third wanted by police Telling the other side: Lost tapes from Iberia Parish School being unearthed Young Piper shoots first duck as dad, grandpa, great-grandpa watch Exciting basketball program coming to New Iberia, but spots are filling fast! N.C. outdoorsman completes trip from Minnesota to the Gulf Boater's body recovered after two-day search of Hebert Canal Hunting violations lands New Iberia man in federal court Live PD technology comes to New Iberia Police Department Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit