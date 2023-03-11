Drigs in dog

Border patrol agents have found drugs and meth in different toys and items over the years. File photo from border patrol.

A New Iberia man who tried to have meth delivered in children's toys will serve 10 years in prison, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced today.

Jaron Mitchell, 30, of New Iberia was sentenced to 122 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, as a result of a conviction for attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.



