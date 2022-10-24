maggard
UL Lafayette Athletics Director Brian Maggard described his optimistic vision for the future of athletics at the university during a New Iberia Kiwanis Club meeting Thursday.

 BY COREY VAUGHN/THE DAILY IBERIAN

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Athletics Department is as busy as ever, according to Athletics Director Bryan Maggard, with the department managing several different sports seasons while continuing its mission to grow.

Maggard, who spoke at the New Iberia Kiwanis Club meeting Thursday afternoon, is in his sixth year as serving as athletics director and has also recently been named as vice president of intercollegiate athletics.



