The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Athletics Department is as busy as ever, according to Athletics Director Bryan Maggard, with the department managing several different sports seasons while continuing its mission to grow.
Maggard, who spoke at the New Iberia Kiwanis Club meeting Thursday afternoon, is in his sixth year as serving as athletics director and has also recently been named as vice president of intercollegiate athletics.
While in the midst of a busy season, Maggard said he has been proud of UL Lafayette athletics and the accomplishments that have taken place in the past few years.
“Our athletics is coming off of one of its most successful years ever,” he said. “We brought home five trophies last year, five of which were championships and four of which were conference championships.”
Currently, Maggard said he is in the midway point of Ragin Cajun football, with the basketball season “just around the corner.”
The Ragin Cajuns football team is currently 3-3, with Maggard predicting that UL Lafayette is “probably out of the hunt” for a championship, but still hopeful that the team will see a bowl game.
“That’s just the way the pendulum swings, it’s not the fault of anyone or anything,” he said.
UL Athletics is a department of 450 student athletes with a budget of $36 million. Maggard said that prior to conference expansion UL was near the very top of athletics budgets.
“We’re currently number four or five,” he said. “We want to stay competitive and you need resources to stay competitive so we have a lot of opportunities but a lot of work in front of us.”
“We know we can dominate and we have the talent to stay competitive,” he added.
One of those opportunities is a recent decision for the College Football Playoffs to expand that could allow Sunbelt teams to compete in the CFP.
“If a Sunbelt team gets in the CFP that could be an extra $2 to $3 million per school,” Maggard said. “We’re confident the Sunbelt champions will get a place in the CFP.”