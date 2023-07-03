top story BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS Lucky 7: A list of families and the names of babies born Iberia Medical Center and Children’s Hospital Jul 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.IBERIA MEDICAL CENTERZaiden Chase Alfred, son of Chardae Cherie Lee and Zachery Alfred Jr., born June 13, 2023; weight 7 pounds 8 ounces.Journey Nicole Dupuis, daughter of Brittney N. Charpentier and Everett Julius Dupuis, born June 15, 2023; weight 5 pounds 14 ounces.J’Koen Jamain Nora, son of Kylie Ann Mcintyre and Justin Jamain Nora, born June 16, 2023; weight 8 pounds 9 ounces.Braicen Jai Greene, son of Desiree Rene Menard and Nathaniel Greene, born June 16, 2023; weight 8 pounds 3 ounces.Carter Levi Adams, son of Brittnee Jane Key and Travis Eugene Adams, born June 17, 2023; weight 7 pounds 2 ounces.Caylie Rae Robert, daughter of Chantel Marie Robert, born June 22, 2023; weight 7 pounds 11 ounces.Amara Grace Delahoussaye, daughter of Harley M. Delahoussaye, born June 23, 2023; weight 6 pounds 4 ounces. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hospitals Most Popular Hot commodity: Amos inks with 'Bama amid nation-wide interest Day 1 results from the Iberia Rod & Gun Club's Saltwater Fishing Rodeo Port signs deal to acquire 117 acres Big boats make early appearance on Day 2 of fishing rodeo at Point IR&GC Saltwater Fishing Rodeo results: Day 2 There were 18 marriage applications filed with the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts Joseph ends long career in Iberia school system QDog Café owner’s passion is seen on his plate NISH's Allen ready to provide hard hits, leadership to Yellow Jackets ARREST REPORTS Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit