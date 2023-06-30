Louisiana State Police Trooper Brodrick Griffin, right, of Troop I was also recognized by the New Iberia Optimist Club for his service and dedication to Louisiana State Police and the citizens of Troop I.
A leader by example, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Executive Lt. Roosevelt Peter has been named the 2023 Optimist and Rotary clubs Deputy of the Year.
Louisiana State Police Trooper Brodrick Griffin of Troop I was also recognized by the New Iberia Optimist Club and the Rotary Club for his service and dedication to Louisiana State Police and the citizens of Troop I.
Officer Christine Clark-Gammage with the New Iberia Police Department was also chosen as an awardee, but could not attend Wednesday’s event.
The Optimist and Rotary Clubs of New Iberia honored the three law enforcement officers Wednesday during a joint meeting at Southern Comfort Inn.
Lt. Peter has been with the sheriff's office six and a half years at the Iberia Parish Jail.
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said the way Lt. Peter has handled the toughest situations with inmates, and his ability to treat everyone with respect was mentioned during his honor.
"Ex. Lt. Peter is the most dependable and hard-working deputy in the Corrections Division and is always available to handle any situation that arises within the jail," Romero said. "He has a calm demeanor to his presence which automatically de-escalates dangerous situations that arise in a jail atmosphere. Even though he is part of the Command Staff, he never hesitates to assist the jail deputies doing their jobs and sharing his jail knowledge with the newer staff."
"He is the most humble and selfless person in the Corrections field and comes to work every day with a positive attitude, even though he knows his day will be filled with negative and dangerous encounters dealing with inmates," the honor said.
According to the sheriff's office, as the assistant warden, Ex. Lt. Peter oversees all support operations within the jail, which include transportation, medical, kitchen, classification, property, laundry, trustee program and disciplinary.
"Ex. Lt. Peter is a true leader, he leads by example, and he listens to the deputies and inmates and does his best to help everyone, regardless of their position here at the Iberia Parish Jail," his honor read. "Ex. Lt. Peter is a valuable asset to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and is very deserving of the Deputy of the Year award."
Griffin, a New Iberia native, has worked as an unsupervised trooper in the Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary area and has made more than 99 arrests, 13 criminal arrests and 11 moving violations in that time.
“He has grown by leaps and bounds and we’re very proud of the efforts he has put in,” Sgt. Richard Watson said. “He’s a team player and is always dressed and ready to go in the morning. I can’t express how fortunate Iberia Parish is to have him.”