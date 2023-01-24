Police lights
LSU President William Tate is calling for local bars to take responsibility for underage drinking after the death of a student was linked to four individuals who police said had been drinking at a Tigerland bar. Two of the suspects have been charged with rape.

In a message to the LSU community, Tate shared that four suspects were arrested following an investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old sophomore who was fatally struck by a vehicle last week. Three of the suspects were below the legal drinking age but were served alcohol at Reggie’s, according to East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s records.



