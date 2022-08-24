LSU discovery
LSU Department of Geology & Geophysics Professor Emeritus Brooks Ellwood led the study that has revealed new information on the LSU Campus Mounds including the discovery of thousands of years old charred mammal bone fragments and a coordinated alignment of both mounds toward one of the brightest stars in the night sky. This new information offers more insight into the oldest known man-made structures in North America. (Photo by Eddy Perez, LSU)

A new study shows the LSU Campus Mounds are the oldest known human-made structures in North America.

The study, led by Brooks Ellwood, a professor emeritus of geology and geophysics at LSU, used radiocarbon dating to determine that construction of the first mound, mound “B” began around 11,000 years ago. The mound was constructed, layer by layer, over thousands of years, to about half of its current height, when it was abandoned about 8,200 years ago and remained untouched for another 1,000 years.



