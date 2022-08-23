BATON ROUGE—The Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication will host “Black Women in PR: Reflecting on Success” to highlight the work of young public relations professionals and their journeys in the industry.
Panelists will discuss their individual journeys and successes in an industry that can sometimes be overwhelming to navigate. Additionally, they will discuss the intersecting paths they have shared or encountered as Black women throughout their careers, as they look to the future of the industry and their own place in that future.
Panelists are as follows:
Kourtney Janeau, Moderator, LSU Manship School of Mass Communication Master’s Candidate
Vanessa Abron, Founder, Agency Abron
Kristen Dufauchard, Marketing Lead of Talent and DE&I, Nielsen
Rebecca Roussell, Senior Vice President, DEI Communications, Current Global
“I am thrilled to play a role in bringing these spectacular young women together for a conversation on navigating the public relations industry as Black women,” said Jinx Broussard, Ph.D., a public relations professor at the Manship School and lead collaborator on the event. “This event offers the opportunity for students and community members to learn about the varying paths to success these young women have navigated in the public relations field.”
The event will take place August 31, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. in the Holliday Forum of the Manship School’s Journalism Building at 144 Field House Drive on the campus of Louisiana State University. Admission is free and open to the public. Reserve your seat via Eventbrite by Monday, August 29, 2022. The conversation will be livestreamed on the Manship School’s YouTube channel.
Parking is available at the Union Square Garage, which can be accessed from East Campus Drive. Visitor parking is available on the second, third and fourth floors of the garage for $1.50 per hour on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.