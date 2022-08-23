Purchase Access

BATON ROUGE—The Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication will host “Black Women in PR: Reflecting on Success” to highlight the work of young public relations professionals and their journeys in the industry.

Panelists will discuss their individual journeys and successes in an industry that can sometimes be overwhelming to navigate. Additionally, they will discuss the intersecting paths they have shared or encountered as Black women throughout their careers, as they look to the future of the industry and their own place in that future.