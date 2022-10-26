feralhogs
Buy Now

Feral hogs run through a field at the LSU AgCenter Bob R. Jones-Idlewild Research Station near Clinton.

 LSU AgCenter file photo

From rooting up crops to destroying farm infrastructure, Louisiana’s growing population of feral hogs causes $91.1 million in damage to agricultural and timber lands each year, according to a newly released LSU AgCenter estimate.

Based on responses to a 2021 survey, the study found that hog damage costs landowners $66.2 million in crop losses and $24.9 million in other expenses annually. More than 950 people completed the survey, representing nearly 660,000 acres of crop fields, pastures and woods.



Tags