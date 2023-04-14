The Teche Area is taking part in a statewide initiative to assist in litter removal and beautification.
The TECHE Project is taking point in the “Love the Boot” Week. The weeklong event coincides with Earth Day, and those volunteering are asked to go out and clean up the Bayou Teche by both land and water.
According to state statistics, last year’s initiative saw 8,476 volunteers removing 293 tons of litter and 280 events in 254 parishes.
A New Iberia event will take place April 22 in observance of the cleanup initiative, where volunteers will take part in New Iberia City Park beautification at 8 a.m. at 300 Parkview Dr.
The same day, a Main Street Sweep-Up will be taking place in downtown New Iberia at 1 p.m. where volunteers will work on litter abatement on Main Street.
Cleanup efforts will also happen in Baldwin on April 22. The Town of Baldwin Beautification Committee will take place at 800 Baldwin St. at 9 a.m.
At the same time, Franklin residents will be cleaning their own side of the bayou with the Talbot Street Neighborhood Group doing a cleanup at 9 a.m. as well.
The Teche Project requests that volunteers cleaning along the bayou take pictures of their work and send it to their Facebook page in order to highlight abatement and cleanup efforts.