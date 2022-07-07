Monkeypox is a potentially serious viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash that includes bumps that are initially filled with fluid before scabbing over.
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting the first detected case of monkeypox infection in a Louisiana resident. This individual is from the Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, St. Bernard region. In addition, an out-of-state resident visiting Louisiana also tested positive for monkeypox. No further information is being shared about the cases to protect the patients’
privacy.
The LDH says there are likely more undiagnosed human cases of monkeypox existing in Louisiana than have been formally tested and identified to date.
The LDH says it is working closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the patients’ healthcare providers to identify and notify individuals in Louisiana who may have been in contact with the patients while they were infectious. LDH has kept providers in Louisiana up to date, urged providers to be on the lookout for symptoms in patients, and shared
specific monkeypox reporting and specimen submission guidance.
Since May 2022, 605 monkeypox cases have been identified in 36 states. Globally, more than 7,200 cases have been reported from 54 countries; the case count continues to rise daily. There have been zero deaths in the U.S. to date.
Monkeypox is a potentially serious viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash that includes bumps that are initially filled with fluid before scabbing over. Illness could be confused with a sexually transmitted infection like syphilis or herpes, or with chickenpox. Most infections last two to four weeks.
Monkeypox spreads in different ways. The monkeypox virus is most often spread through direct contact with a rash or sores of someone who has the virus. It can also spread through contact with clothing, bedding and other items used by a person with monkeypox, or from respiratory droplets that can be passed through prolonged face-to-face contact, including kissing, cuddling or sex.
Symptoms of monkeypox can include: fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.