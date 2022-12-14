drugs opioids pills
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry called the $5.7 billion settlement "another step forward in our fight to combat the opioid crisis."

CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay state and local governments more than a combined $10 billion to settle lawsuits spawned by the opioid crisis.

