Entergy's Ninemile plant is on the Mississippi River near New Orleans and uses natural gas to generate electricity for the Crescent City and the surrounding area (file photo)

 By JOHN ANDERSON THE DAILY IBERIAN

Louisiana’s electricity costs were more than 2 cents per kilowatt hour cheaper than the national average in 2021, according to recent analysis from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The EIA published new state electricity profiles this month that show the average retail price for electricity in Louisiana was 8.82 cents per kilowatt hour in 2021, compared to a national average of 11.10 cents per kilowatt hour.



