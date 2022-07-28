Braodband internet wire cable
Earth digger used to help lay cables for rural broadband connection. (file photo)

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced $130 million in grants this week to create more affordable and accessible internet services for more than 66,000 households and businesses in 50 parishes.

The grants are funded through the American Rescue Plan and coordinated by the state’s Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities program.



