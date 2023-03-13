Kyle Ardoin
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin testifies in front of the House and Governmental Affairs Committee. (File photo by Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator).

Republican election officials from Florida, Ohio and Louisiana on Friday detailed to lawmakers on a U.S. House Administration panel the success of their states’ handling of the 2022 midterm elections, and said they can run their own elections without federal intervention.

The chair of the Elections Subcommittee, Florida GOP freshman Rep. Laurel Lee, said the purpose of the hearing was to learn the best practices states are using and to make those practices available for other states to follow.



