A State Fire Marshal deputy found an 84-year-old St. Tammany Parish woman unconscious Sunday afternoon after discovering a brush fire on her property. The woman was taken to a New Orleans hospital, where she died from her injuries, WVUE-TV reports.

The fatality is the second this month attributed to wildfires in Louisiana, where officials continue to stress the need for residents to adhere to a statewide burn ban. Although temperatures are expected to back down slightly from record levels this week, the forecast still doesn’t call for substantial rain — which first responders have said is key to reducing the wildfire threat.



