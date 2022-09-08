Crane photo nine
Louisiana-based whooping cranes added eight new chicks to their population, the most since the state initiated a project in 2011 to build up the bird's population in the state.

 Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

The 2022 breeding season was a big success for Louisiana’s experimental whooping crane project as eight wild hatched chicks have fledged and been added to the Louisiana population. The eight chicks are the most in a single breeding season since the project was initiated by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) in 2011.

A total of 15 whooping crane chicks hatched this year with eight surviving to fledge. It brings the Louisiana population to 76, 16 of which were wild hatched in the state. The first wild hatched Louisiana chick came in April of 2016, the first to hatch in the state in more than 75 years.



