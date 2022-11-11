vote image graphic
Buy Now

More than 42 million took advantage of early voting. (file photo)

Louisiana voters approved just three of eight proposed constitutional amendments Tuesday night, all aimed at reducing the burden on taxpayers.

Veterans with disabilities will now pay less for property taxes after voters approved Amendment 2 by nearly 73%. Those with a 100% service-connected disability rating or a 100% unemployability rating from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and their spouses will no longer be required to pay any parish property taxes on their homestead if they live there.



Tags