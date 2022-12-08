photo

Louisiana Highway 1 links Port Fourchon with the rest of Louisiana via a toll bridge. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) photo.

 By JOHN ANDERSON THE DAILY IBERIAN

Damage from Hurricane Ida cut toll revenues for the Louisiana Transportation Authority by 78% in fiscal year 2022, leaving the LTA unable to cover its required debt service payments, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the LTA last week that highlights the impact of Hurricane Ida on the agency and how it’s dealing with the fallout.



