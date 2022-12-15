Evangeline-fromLSUAgCenterCommunicationsjpg
The sweet potato industry in Louisiana has always been challenging, but 2022 was especially tough and adds substantial risk to the future of the crop in the state.

 LSU AgCenter Communications

Challenging. Discouraging. Just plain bad.

These are some of the words that Louisiana sweet potato farmers and scientists who study the crop use to describe the 2022 growing season. From high input and labor costs to adverse weather conditions, this year brought a range of problems to an industry already struggling with declining acreage and fewer outlets for selling the flavorful orange tubers.



