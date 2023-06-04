cap
Louisiana Senate President Page Cortez, left. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator)

The Louisiana Senate budget proposal released Friday will include pay raises for teachers and other public school staff as well as more funding for colleges and universities. But hundreds of millions of dollars will be yanked out of state construction projects unless the Louisiana House agrees to increase the state’s spending cap, Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, said Thursday evening.

“I think you’re going to see that we’re going to — very likely to stay under the expenditure limit — have to pull a large amount of the surplus out of [the state construction plan],” Cortez said.







