In Louisiana, the Legislative Auditor’s report showed nearly 250,000 reports of potential child abuse or neglect were filed with the DCFS Central Intake staff over the five-year period.

More than a third of callers to Louisiana’s hotline to report child abuse, even professionals who are required to report indications of abuse, either reached a busy line or hung up before someone could answer.

For the calls that were answered, an average of nearly seven minutes passed before someone picked up the phone.



