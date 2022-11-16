Google
"Consumers were deceived by Google as to when their location was being tracked and how that information was used," said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. (file photo).

Forty states won a combined $391.5 million settlement with Google over location tracking practices.

The group of attorneys general filed the complaint after the Associated Press exposed that Google is collecting personal and behavioral location data and selling it to advertisers. Location history in Google settings was off unless it was turned on by the user but the web & app activity setting is automatically turned on for users.



